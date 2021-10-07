Fall festivals, Renaissance Faire to come to Baraboo this weekend

There’s no shortage of events this weekend in the Baraboo area, with the return of three annual festivals and fairs.
Fall Fair on the Square
Held twice a year, the show organized by Downtown Baraboo Inc. will take over Baraboo’s downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring its usual arts and crafts, food, children’s activities and live music, in addition to two live performances at the intersection of Oak Street and 3rd Avenue.
“Spring I know brought in a nice crowd,” said Danielle Rosene, DBI manager, about the fair held in May. “I know last fall brought in a great crowd. I think people were excited to get out and about. Just from the rumblings I’ve been hearing, a lot of people are excited.”
A trio of young acrobats will perform for about 45 minutes around 10:30 a.m., and Elite Self Defense will entertain attendees around noon, Rosene said.
More than 180 new and returning vendors will fill the Courthouse Square, according to event promotions.
Masks are encouraged but not required, Rosene said.
“It’s pretty much going to be the traditional Fair on the Square that people love and know,” she said.
Fall Festival at Durward’s Glen
Durward’s Glen Retreat and Conference Center in rural Baraboo will host its Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
It also features arts, crafts, music and a flea market with 24 vendors both indoors and outdoors. Tractor wagon tours on the history of Durward’s Glen will run the entire event.
Director Fred Brisson said Shari Sarazin will play the harp from 1 to 2 p.m. and Mike O’Connell will take a turn on the bagpipes from 2 to 3 p.m., their first time performing at the festival.
The event honors the Glen’s connection with history, religion, nature and the arts, he said.
“It’s such a beautiful place,” Brisson said. “The fall colors are changing … It’s just a wonderful place to come out and enjoy nature.”
Brisson said “it’s been a little bit of a challenge getting through everything,” having taken over as director roughly a month ago, “but I can’t say enough for the volunteers.” About 20 are helping with the festival organization.
“People step up. When you look at nonprofits and you look at a place like Durward’s Glen, and then you see all the people that do all the volunteer work — it’s just really what keeps this thing going,” he said.
A Gathering of Rogues & Ruffians Renaissance Faire
For the third year, Circus World’s grounds will transform from its circus roots to a celebration featuring renaissance-themed activities, including axe throwing, archery and jousting for two days.
Organized by Monroe-based nonprofit Shakespeare on the Edge, A Gathering of Rogues and Ruffians Renaissance Faire will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fair first came to Baraboo in 2018 after seven years in New Glarus, according to Executive Director Jennifer Bethel. It wasn’t held in 2020.
“Like all small non-profits the pandemic nearly destroyed us,” she said in an email.
Proceeds from tickets, which range from $10-15 for a day or $15-25 for a weekend pass, go to the organization’s programming for youth in southern Wisconsin, she said.
“Our mission is to help kids know self-respect and respect for others, while combating bullying and keeping the arts of Shakespeare alive in our communities,” Bethel said. “We help youth act on stage, so they can in turn act in their own lives. We aren’t a theatre company for youth, we are an organization that helps youth find their greatest potential through positive, healthy risks and great friendships, and by using the art of Shakespeare.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.