Fall festivals, Renaissance Faire to come to Baraboo this weekend

“It’s such a beautiful place,” Brisson said. “The fall colors are changing … It’s just a wonderful place to come out and enjoy nature.”

Brisson said “it’s been a little bit of a challenge getting through everything,” having taken over as director roughly a month ago, “but I can’t say enough for the volunteers.” About 20 are helping with the festival organization.

“People step up. When you look at nonprofits and you look at a place like Durward’s Glen, and then you see all the people that do all the volunteer work — it’s just really what keeps this thing going,” he said.

A Gathering of Rogues & Ruffians Renaissance Faire

For the third year, Circus World’s grounds will transform from its circus roots to a celebration featuring renaissance-themed activities, including axe throwing, archery and jousting for two days.

Organized by Monroe-based nonprofit Shakespeare on the Edge, A Gathering of Rogues and Ruffians Renaissance Faire will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fair first came to Baraboo in 2018 after seven years in New Glarus, according to Executive Director Jennifer Bethel. It wasn’t held in 2020.