Baraboo Bluff Winery will host its Leaves You Breathless event Saturday, when visitors can partake in wine tastings and view the vineyard property while raising funds for the SJS Cancer Support Team.
The event will kick off at 11 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. at the winery’s vineyard. For $6, guests can walk the property while tasting wine and recommended cheese pairings from Carr Valley Cheese.
Guests also will be able to walk through the vineyard, where they can learn about different varieties of grapes and the types of wine they are used to make. The walk-through the property also will include a stop at the production site, where guests will learn about how wine is processed and made, said winery owner Fred Quandt.
The walk-through will end at the highest point of the property, which provides a view of bluffs and nature surrounding the property. This view only can be seen by the public during the fall and spring open houses, as that part of the property is the Quandts’ private residence.
“We’ll be walking through the vineyard, and go to the very top of the property, which is the most majestic view,” said Quandt.
In addition to the walk-through of the property and vineyards, the SJS Cancer Support Team will cook brats and hot dogs at the event. Jones Dairy Farm will provide additional food.
All food is free of charge, but donations are encouraged, said Judy Spencer SJS member. All proceeds earned at the winery during the event, including food donations and tips will be donated to SJS to support cancer patients and their families, said Quandt.
You have free articles remaining.
Donations from similar open house events have gone to SJS for the past four years, but this will be the first year about seven volunteers will work at the event. Quandt and his wife have donated and worked with SJS for four years, after losing a close friend to brain cancer, said Judy Spencer, SJS member and Baraboo Bluff Winery employee.
“Jill and Fred are very, very active in our team,” said Spencer. “It’s because of people like Jill and Fred that we can do what we do.”
Quandt said the events will continue, rain or shine. He said if weather is too rainy, a condensed version of events will be offered, where guests can experience the event and be allowed to view the highest, usually private part of the grounds.
The National Weather Service projects a high of 58 degrees Saturday, with an 80 percent chance of rain in the late afternoon and evening. Quandt recommends people wear practical rain attire.
The Wisconsin Fall Color report by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism says there is a small chance for colorful, changing leaves Saturday, but Quandt said he believes the event still will offer beautiful views for guests.
“Eighty percent of the time, the weather hasn’t cooperated, but it doesn’t stop people from coming out,” said Quandt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)