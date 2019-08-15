Columbus and Fall River High School students who attended Badger Boys and Badger Girls State spoke at a combined meeting of the Columbus American Legion and Legion Auxiliary Aug. 12. The Legion and Legion Auxiliary are proud to sponsor these students between their junior and senior year of high school to learn about government and how to be better leaders. The students shared what they learned and enjoyed at these leadership conferences, the boys at Ripon College and the girls at UW-Oshkosh. At these week-long conferences, the students were self-governing residents of cities and counties, sharing experiences that demonstrated the duties, privileges and responsibilities of good citizens. The Legion Auxiliary thanks the Columbus Kiwanis for their financial contribution to this worthwhile program.
