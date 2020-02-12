Fall River boy knocks out cancer, receives 'miracle' through innovative treatment

“The stars truly aligned for us,” Kim said. “He met all the qualifications. But he was so fresh out of transplant that his immune system was pretty weak, it’s like a new-born baby. Back then there was only two slots of cells that could be engineered in the nation. Just two kids (could receive the treatment at a time).”

In the fall of 2013, the family moved to Philadelphia for Austin’s treatment. According to Kim, Austin was the 21st child in the world to receive the procedure. Halloween, Oct. 31, is also Kim’s birthday. That year she received the best birthday present a mom could hope for.

“We were out trick-or-treating and that was the day the doctor called,” Kim said. “He told us they got the bone-marrow biopsy results back after (Austin) got these killer T-cells put inside of him and it worked. His cancer is gone. There is no birthday present that will ever top that day. Nothing.”

Austin deals with a few lasting effects of his treatments, but for the most part, he’s enjoying life as a care-free fifth-grader. He likes video games, basketball and swimming in his pool.

Kim said the T-cell treatment has grown through the years. Last August, it received the Federal Drug Administration’s approval.