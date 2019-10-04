Fall River Fire Department will host its third annual open house Saturday, Oct. 5 at the fire station, 450 South St., Fall River.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The event runs from noon-3 p.m. The open house is a great way for residents to meet department personnel and see equipment and vehicles up-close. In addition, Fall River Fire Department is looking for more firefighters to join the department. For more information, call 920-484-3808 or search @FallRiverFire on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)