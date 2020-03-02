Fall River graduate earns degree at UW-Madison

More than 1,770 students received degrees from UW-Madison during the winter commencement ceremony Dec. 15. About 1,200 graduates took part, including Jessica Montez, College of Letters and Science, Master of Arts-Southeast Asian Studies, Southeast Asian Studies.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank told graduates she's been following closely the national debate over whether a college degree is worth the cost. As an economist who has spent much of her life studying the U.S. labor market, she said she finds the question mystifying.

"Simply put, you have just made the best investment you will ever make," she said. "The monetary returns on a college degree are higher now than they have been in the past 50 years. College graduates earn far more than non-college graduates. It's clear that university training gives you skills that this global economy values more and more each day."