Fall River graduate, Waukesha County Technical College president to retire

“Kaylen has been a strong leader for Waukesha County Technical College and a tremendous resource for the entire Wisconsin Technical College System. With more than three decades of experience in higher education, Kaylen has always brought extensive knowledge and experience to her roles,” Karch said. “On behalf of the WCTC District Board of Trustees, we thank her for her contributions and wish her well in retirement.”

Prior to her work in the technical colleges, Betzig was a policy and budget analyst for the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services. She also worked at the Cooperative Educational Service Agency 3 as an at-risk student coordinator, and as a social worker for the Department of Social Services in Grant County.

Throughout her career, she has received several awards and honors, among them the Wisconsin Business Professional of the Year, from the National Association of Professional Business Women; the Wisconsin Women in Higher Education Leadership Outstanding Achievement Award; and the Exemplary Leadership Award from the Chair Academy.

“I have given the best of myself and my career to WCTC,” she said. “I am grateful for the guidance and support I have received and the friendships I have made over the years.”

The WCTC District Board of Trustees has hired an educational executive search firm to conduct a national search for the next college president, with the hope of hiring a successor by October.