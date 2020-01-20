Fall River graduate, Waukesha County Technical College president to retire

Waukesha County Technical College President Kaylen Betzig announced she will retire from the college effective Dec. 31, 2020.
Betzig is a 1981 Fall River High School graduate.
A staunch proponent of technical education, Betzig has devoted her career to advancing the goals of the Wisconsin Technical College System, ensuring student success and being a servant leader to those in the WCTC community – including students, faculty, staff, and business and community partners.
Betzig has spent 31 years in executive and leadership roles within the technical college system – 12 at WCTC and 19 at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville. She joined WCTC as vice president of Administrative Services in 2008, was named executive vice president in 2010 and became president in 2015. Before joining WCTC, Betzig served as vice president of Administrative and Student Support Services at Blackhawk, overseeing the areas of student services, information technology, marketing and recruitment, facilities, grants and research.
“It has been my privilege serving in the Wisconsin Technical College System and at the district level in numerous positions. I believe, to my core, in the work of the technical college system and have seen first-hand the impact we have on students’ lives. It has been an honor to be entrusted with their future success,” she said.
While at WCTC, Betzig recalls many highlights and accomplishments – all of which were attained through collaboration and help from others.
During her tenure as president, she worked to maintain a balanced budget year after year, an achievement for which she is most proud. Additionally, the college experienced many new initiatives and opportunities under her leadership, among them the alignment of strategic planning and metrics; building construction and expansion projects, which have provided upgraded learning environments for students; and the development of alternative course delivery options, most notably the continuing work on the eight-week, year-round calendar, which will launch in fall.
Betzig also praised the hard work of the Employee Engagement Team in recognizing and reinforcing the critical roles staff play in the success of the college.
Working collaboratively with other higher education leaders also has been a high point of her career. In 2018, WCTC and 17 other colleges and universities in southeastern Wisconsin organized the Higher Education Regional Alliance, which is dedicated to closing the achievement gap and educating students of today to become an innovative workforce that meets the needs of the region’s industries tomorrow.
Alan Karch, chair of the WCTC District Board of Trustees, said both WCTC and the system have benefited from Betzig’s leadership.
“Kaylen has been a strong leader for Waukesha County Technical College and a tremendous resource for the entire Wisconsin Technical College System. With more than three decades of experience in higher education, Kaylen has always brought extensive knowledge and experience to her roles,” Karch said. “On behalf of the WCTC District Board of Trustees, we thank her for her contributions and wish her well in retirement.”
Prior to her work in the technical colleges, Betzig was a policy and budget analyst for the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services. She also worked at the Cooperative Educational Service Agency 3 as an at-risk student coordinator, and as a social worker for the Department of Social Services in Grant County.
Throughout her career, she has received several awards and honors, among them the Wisconsin Business Professional of the Year, from the National Association of Professional Business Women; the Wisconsin Women in Higher Education Leadership Outstanding Achievement Award; and the Exemplary Leadership Award from the Chair Academy.
“I have given the best of myself and my career to WCTC,” she said. “I am grateful for the guidance and support I have received and the friendships I have made over the years.”
The WCTC District Board of Trustees has hired an educational executive search firm to conduct a national search for the next college president, with the hope of hiring a successor by October.