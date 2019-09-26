Fall River High School held its homecoming last week. This year’s theme was 1990s movies. The seniors chose “Jurassic Park,” juniors choose “Space Jam,” sophomores had “Sandlot” and freshmen choose “Titanic.” The freshmen won best float and billboard, while the seniors won best skit. Pictured below is the court and the King was Matthew Morton and Queen was Grace Garner. On court was: Grace Garner, escorted by Andrew Tavs, Maddie Gregorio, escorted by Jeremy Book, Haily Johnson, escorted by Matt Miller, Matthew Morton, escorted by Lexi Rozinski, Gavin Wodill, escorted by Aril Schlachter, Adam Bristol, escorted by Aurora Schultz, Koen Deleeuw, escorted by Molly Simons, and Ian Assaf, escorted by Megan Challoner.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)