Fall River High School students perform at Dane County Regional Airport

The popular Fall River High School Band has performed at local festivals, fundraisers and other venues across southern Wisconsin. But band members never thought they would be performing in an airport terminal.
A day after belting out tunes at their holiday concert at school, Fall River musicians entertained travelers at Dane County Regional Airport Dec. 18 in Madison. Both the band and choir performed for less than an hour.
Travelers coming in from other parts of the country or preparing to board a flight were pleasantly surprised to be greeted by symphonic holiday music. One employee from the Department of Homeland Security stopped to capture video on his phone of the band’s rendition of “Silent Night.” He smiled before heading back to work. Fall River’s musicians were excited to spread holiday cheer in a unique venue.
Fall River Band Director Joe Matura said the high school received an invite from the airport’s marketing staff to play for Christmas Tunes in the Terminal. Matura gladly accepted the invite and the music department prepared for the past two months.
“They’ve been doing it for about 14 years,” Matura said of Tunes at the Terminal. “It’s a chance to get the kids out doing something different and performing somewhere else.”
The choir hit the stage first for six songs, followed by a four-set outing from the band. Choir Director Jennifer Schroeder said the songs “were a selection of holiday songs as well as songs about friends, traveling, and returning home.”
Despite playing for a new crowd in a larger venue, Fall River’s musicians said they weren’t too nervous. Matura said they looked forward to Dec. 18 since they started planning the concert in October.
“The kids were super excited,” Matura said. “Almost every day I had someone say, ‘I’m so excited to play for the airport.’ For the seniors, it’s an experience they’ll never get to have again so it was definitely a lot of excitement for them and a great way to go into Christmas break.”
The choir kept to its song list from the previous night’s concert, while adding a couple new selections. Rows of chairs were set up for spectators and several Fall River classmates, teachers and parents attended to support the musicians.
Fall River had never played Christmas Tunes in the Terminal before. Matura hopes Wednesday’s performance will garner another airport concert in 2020.
