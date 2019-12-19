Fall River High School students perform at Dane County Regional Airport

The popular Fall River High School Band has performed at local festivals, fundraisers and other venues across southern Wisconsin. But band members never thought they would be performing in an airport terminal.

A day after belting out tunes at their holiday concert at school, Fall River musicians entertained travelers at Dane County Regional Airport Dec. 18 in Madison. Both the band and choir performed for less than an hour.

Travelers coming in from other parts of the country or preparing to board a flight were pleasantly surprised to be greeted by symphonic holiday music. One employee from the Department of Homeland Security stopped to capture video on his phone of the band’s rendition of “Silent Night.” He smiled before heading back to work. Fall River’s musicians were excited to spread holiday cheer in a unique venue.

Fall River Band Director Joe Matura said the high school received an invite from the airport’s marketing staff to play for Christmas Tunes in the Terminal. Matura gladly accepted the invite and the music department prepared for the past two months.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“They’ve been doing it for about 14 years,” Matura said of Tunes at the Terminal. “It’s a chance to get the kids out doing something different and performing somewhere else.”