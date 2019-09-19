On Saturday, Sept. 21, the Fall River community will be celebrating the opening of Fall River School District’s new Athletic Complex. Contact Katrina Blevins with any questions at 920-484-8006.
Order of events
At 9 a.m. the Tri-Lazy Race will begin at the Sleepy Hollow boat ramp. (Please be aware that you will not be able to fish there Sept. 21 until after about 10 a.m)
11:45—Awards for race at Athletic Complex
Noon—Lunch for participants at Athletic Complex
12:30 p.m.—Registration open for the following events:
1 p.m.—Kids Race on the Track (Distances may vary based on what they child is comfortable with) 100m, 200m, 400m or 1 mile
2-4:45—Bean bags—set up 10 sets of boards
1—4:45 p.m.—Concessions
2—4:45 p.m.—Dunk tank and games—football toss, ping pong ball toss, Plinko, Tin Can Alley, Frisbee Toss, Hop Scotch, Tic-Tac-Toe
2—School Tour No. 1—Bus leaves from the Athletic Complex to give tours of what’s happening at the school
3—School Tour No. 2—Bus leaves from the Athletic Complex to give tours of what’s happening at the school
4—Get pictures with Maynard from the Mallards, the Fall River Pirate, Scoopie from Culvers at the Athletic Complex
5—Opening Ceremony—VFW Color Guard, Choir, Pep Band
5:15/5:30—Ribbon Cutting
5:45—7:15—Concessions, Dunk Tank and Games—Football Toss, ping pong ball toss, Plinko, Tin Can Alley, Frisbee Toss, Hop Scotch, Tic-Tac-Toe
7:30/7:45 Fireworks – Everyone will be asked to sit in the bleachers. No one will be permitted to sit on the field for the fireworks.
