Fall River looks to expand with new TIF district proposal

As Fall River continues to gradually expand, village officials hope a proposed tax incremental financing district will help existing businesses grow and attract new companies.
On Feb. 26, the village’s Plan Commission approved a project plan for TIF 5. The village has worked with Ehlers, a financial development advisor, to create the plan. It will move on to the March 11 Village Board meeting for adoption. If approved by the board next week, the TIF will go back to the Joint Review Board for final adoption in the coming weeks. The Joint Review Board includes members of the village, Fall River School District, Madison Area Technical College and Columbia County.
Through a TIF district, a municipality develops a portion of its land or purchases land designated for mixed-use development. Companies can use tax incentives to build or expand on the property and, in turn, the municipality generally sees its tax base increase through development.
Fall River’s proposed TIF would add nearly 40 acres, which would be annexed from the town of Fountain Prairie into the village, off an existing TIF that closed in 2013. The new TIF, part of Fall River’s industrial park, would expand development just north of Highway 16 and east of County Road CD on the village’s west side.
Fall River Village Board President Jeff Slotten said the industrial park, created in 1980 on 38 acres, welcomed five businesses.
“Now the industrial park covers 140 acres and includes 15 businesses, employing more than 1,000 people,” Slotten said. “It’s a tool that’s been used here very successfully. We’ve had a lot of luck with it. But it’s been a while since we’ve had a TIF district so we’re starting fresh again.”
Greg Johnson, a senior municipal advisor for Ehlers, said the TIF will be created to pay the costs of water, sewer, street and storm water improvements, development incentives or cash grants, and administrative costs.
“The primary objective of the district is to develop a 38-acre parcel to expand and diversify the village’s tax base,” Johnson said. “The village anticipates a combination of industrial and commercial development on this site. Other vacant parcels are targeted for commercial development.”
According to Ehlers, the project would cost about $4.3 million, which would cover infrastructure, development incentives and administrative costs. Fall River would have to generate about $11.3 million in incremental value by 2023 to pay for expenses. The village expects to pay off all project costs through tax generation within 20 years.
“We felt like a TIF gives us some flexibility in financing options and helps reduce the risk to taxpayers of the community,” Slotten said. “If we don’t see any growth, someone would have to pay those costs and that falls on local taxpayers. By using TIF where we promote growth within this boundary, we increase the value in that boundary and that tax generated by that increase in property value goes directly back to help pay for improvements made in that district.”
Slotten, who grew up near Fall River and has lived in the village since the early 1990s, has seen moderate growth the past few decades. He believes Fall River, a village of about 1,700 residents, is ready for another expansion phase.
“I look back now and think of the changes in the amount of time I’ve really paid attention and it’s really incredible,” Slotten said. “A lot of us that have been around here for a long time still think of it as a community of 750 people. We’re not huge by any means, but it’s grown a lot in the last 20 years.”
Slotten admits the TIF will be a large project for a village Fall River’s size, but feels it’s worth the risk.
“There are no guarantees but we feel using TIF as a financing tool helps minimize those risks,” he said. “We feel these areas have the potential for growth.”
Executives from E.K. Machine, including founder Gary Errthum, attended the Feb. 26 meeting. In 1990, Errthum moved his company from Columbus to Fall River and has seen his business grow through the years.
“It’s a good plan,” Errthum said. “Very well put together.”
Slotten is cautiously optimistic about the TIF, but thinks it could bring new businesses to Fall River. Johnson said the Village Board has discussed tax impact versus cost extensively, but the village understands as the TIF develops costs could be paid off.
“We’ve had some interest over the years of other businesses locating here; either starting new or relocating,” Slotten said. “This gives them the ability to come to Fall River. Without this we haven’t been able to offer much to locate here. We had just run out of space.”
