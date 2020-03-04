Fall River looks to expand with new TIF district proposal

“Now the industrial park covers 140 acres and includes 15 businesses, employing more than 1,000 people,” Slotten said. “It’s a tool that’s been used here very successfully. We’ve had a lot of luck with it. But it’s been a while since we’ve had a TIF district so we’re starting fresh again.”

Greg Johnson, a senior municipal advisor for Ehlers, said the TIF will be created to pay the costs of water, sewer, street and storm water improvements, development incentives or cash grants, and administrative costs.

“The primary objective of the district is to develop a 38-acre parcel to expand and diversify the village’s tax base,” Johnson said. “The village anticipates a combination of industrial and commercial development on this site. Other vacant parcels are targeted for commercial development.”

According to Ehlers, the project would cost about $4.3 million, which would cover infrastructure, development incentives and administrative costs. Fall River would have to generate about $11.3 million in incremental value by 2023 to pay for expenses. The village expects to pay off all project costs through tax generation within 20 years.