Fall River man brings neighborhood together with sledding hill in his yard

FALL RIVER – Fall River resident Scott Smith doesn’t mind the winter. In fact, he enjoys being out in the snow. This year, he decided to make something for the neighborhood children — a 12-foot sledding slide.

“I just thought this would be a good year to do this with COVID and a lot of people staying at home,” Smith said. “I always do try to contribute to the neighborhood.”

Smith, who lives on Jennifer Lane, used his snow blower to create the slide which goes from the back of his home to the front yard. He even provides sleds and tubes to be used on the slide.

Smith used a shovel to carve the steps that go up to the top of the slide and even put a small set of stairs going up the side of it.

“The front steps are supposed to be for maintenance,” Smith said.

Smith said that he plans to keep the slide in the best condition so children can use it and have fun during the winter.

“Back when I was a kid, everyone was out playing, but now with how advanced technology has gotten you rarely see kids playing out in the snow, said Smith, who is 38 years old.

“It is really high and fun,” six-year-old Sully Strook said, who was using the hill Friday.