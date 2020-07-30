You are the owner of this article.
Fall River man charged with child sexual assault
Fall River man charged with child sexual assault

Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock (copy)

The Columbia County Circuit Court has adopted a plan that includes social distancing, face masks and additional sanitization to reopen the courthouse for limited in-person proceedings. 

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

A Fall River man was charged with child sexual assault Thursday.

Craig Schultz, 62, had an initial appearance Wednesday after being charged with one count of child sexual assault. He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted. Judge W. Andrew Voigt set $5,000 cash bail and Schultz remains in custody as of Thursday afternoon, according to online records.

Schultz was charged following a police interview on July 27 about an incident at his residence in mid-June, according to the police complaint, involving a pre-teen girl who was visiting the residence with a parent. Schultz is accused of inappropriately touching the child multiple times during a play session.

A pre-trial conference is set for Aug. 31.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

