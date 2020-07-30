Fall River man charged with child sexual assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Fall River man was charged with child sexual assault Thursday.

Craig Schultz, 62, had an initial appearance Wednesday after being charged with one count of child sexual assault. He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted. Judge W. Andrew Voigt set $5,000 cash bail and Schultz remains in custody as of Thursday afternoon, according to online records.

Schultz was charged following a police interview on July 27 about an incident at his residence in mid-June, according to the police complaint, involving a pre-teen girl who was visiting the residence with a parent. Schultz is accused of inappropriately touching the child multiple times during a play session.

A pre-trial conference is set for Aug. 31.

