Fall River observes Memorial Day

The John C. Brossard VFW Post 2219, Fall River, conducted a brief ceremony on Memorial Day to honor those who gave their lives in defense of the nation’s freeomd.

First Sgt. (Ret.) Keith Miller opened the program reading the words of the VFW ritual “As long as two comrades survive – so long will the Veterans of Foreign Wars render tribute to our heroic dead.” He then paid tribute to the local Veterans that passed away since Memorial Day in 2019.

Those recognized were: Robert Andler; Robert Bradley; Arthur Green, Sr; Barbara Isham; James Kasper; Eugene Niehoff and John Van Wie. Miller then conducted a final roll call for departed comrade, Corporal James Kasper, who passed away two days before Memorial Day.

Finally, a wreath was placed in their honor and as a symbol of respect for all who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States who have departed our ranks. The wreath laying was followed by the reading of a Soldiers Poem, riffe volley and taps.

The memorial row of casket flags were on display both Sunday and Monday in Fall River to a group of volunteers who make the display happen.