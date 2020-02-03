Fall River Pirate Foundation plans Winter Card Party
Fall River Pirate Foundation plans Winter Card Party

The Fall River Pirate Foundation will be holding its sixth annual Winter Card Party on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Savanna Oaks in Fall River. All proceeds go towards the new Fall River School sports complex.

The popular Euchre Tournament includes free food with the $20 entry fee. The Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament $35 buy-in will also get you free food. So get the kids a babysitter and come on out for Fun in February.

Participants must be 21 or older. A cash bar is available.

For further information, please go to the fallriverpiratefoundation.com website or search Facebook for “Fall River Pirate Foundation.”

