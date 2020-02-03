Fall River Pirate Foundation plans Winter Card Party

The Fall River Pirate Foundation will be holding its sixth annual Winter Card Party on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Savanna Oaks in Fall River. All proceeds go towards the new Fall River School sports complex.
The popular Euchre Tournament includes free food with the $20 entry fee. The Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament $35 buy-in will also get you free food. So get the kids a babysitter and come on out for Fun in February.
Participants must be 21 or older. A cash bar is available.
For further information, please go to the fallriverpiratefoundation.com website or search Facebook for “Fall River Pirate Foundation.”