Fall River Pirate Foundation selling tickets to fund sports complex

The Fall River Pirate Foundation is selling raffle tickets to help fund projects associated with the new Fall River School sports complex. This year, the Foundation is sponsoring a Cabela’s gift card raffle. The foundation is selling only 100 tickets of each color raffle ticket. The winning ticket has a chance of taking home prizes valued between $450 and $900. In addition, the Foundation is sponsoring a commemorative quilt raffle featuring the signatures of players and coaches of the 2013 Fall River varsity football conference champs and the team’s 9-0 season.

The $20 tickets are available through the Feb. 22 drawing. Watch for foundation members selling tickets at the home basketball games.

The drawing will be held at the Foundation Winter Pirate Card Party and Raffle on Saturday, Feb. 22. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the cards and drawings start at 6 p.m. at Savanna Oaks Community Center in Fall River. You don’t have to be present to win. Tickets can be purchased from the following Foundation members: Matt Schroeder, Doug Waterworth, Judy Robbins, Brian Frank, Dwane Talg, and Dan Birr.

Tickets will be sold the night of the Card Party, if there are any left. For further details, please go to: fallriverpiratefoundation.com. Check for updates on Facebook at the Fall River Pirate Foundation page.