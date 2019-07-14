It’s all about the kids. Just ask any one of the Fall River Rod & Gun Club members putting in countless hours to make their annual youth shoot a success, and that’s what they’ll tell you. Don wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
On Saturday, July 20, this year will mark the 18th anniversary of the Don Heding Memorial Boys and Girls Trap Shoot in Fall River. In 2000, Don Heding, his three sons and a neighbor boy, all residents of Beaver Dam, joined the Fall River Rod & Gun Club. The following year, Don, with the help of the club, organized the first youth shoot. It wasn’t until after his passing that the Fall River Rod & Gun Club unanimously voted to annually host this event in his honor. As a dying wish, Don wanted to leave a legacy that immerses today’s youth in the traditions of shooting, hunting and fishing. For almost two decades, the Fall River Rod & Gun Club has promoted and protected Don’s wish.
Last year’s memorial shoot hosted 54 youth, including the pre-graduates of the Hunter’s Safety course offered through the Fall River summer school program and led by instructors Tom and Irene Pawlisch. While rotating through three major events, attendees get a real taste of what both the sport of shooting and the Gun Club have to offer. The day boasts a Duck Flurry in which five birds are released simultaneously. Each two-person team is challenged to shoot the four “drake” clays while allowing the “hen” clay bird to fly free. This event always builds anticipation as kids pair up and await their turn to test their skills. In addition, participants can try the 10-bird event. Here, youth travel through a rotation of ten birds, with two birds at each station. The third event allows younger enthusiasts to practice their shot with a one-pump Daisy BB-gun. Kids nine and older learn to aim and shoot with a rotating balloon target or a stationary target. Sometimes, if time permits, the club adds an Annie Oakley—always a crowd favorite.
The hands-on excitement wraps up around 4 p.m. as club members gather all participants inside for door prize drawings. Each year, the Fall River Rod & Gun Club receives numerous prize donations, ensuring that every youth goes home with a gift to commemorate their experience. A MEC 600 Jr. Shotshell Reloader has been the top door prize for 17 years, as Mayville Engineering was one of the club’s very first sponsors. Other unique prizes range from pellet guns, duck decoys and binoculars, to fishing poles, gift cards, and even backpacks filled with school supplies. No one goes home empty-handed.
An event of this magnitude is only made possible through the generosity and dedication of over 75 donors, volunteers and club members. Area businesses, individuals and trap club teams compile this extensive sponsorship. Club members work the event, creating a meaningful and authentic experience for all. The Fall River Rod & Gun Club is a Tuesday night trap league with 15 to 20 teams made up of 75 to 100 active members annually. In response to the overwhelming success of their annual youth shoot, the club also offers an eight-week youth league starting in late April, when many other organized sports are in their off-seasons. This league is made entirely possible through donations, many of which are received through the Annual Don Heding Memorial Shoot.
It’s hard to believe the event all started with a handful of kids looking for some fun. Back then, only a couple went home with door prizes, but everyone left with new experiences and smiles, despite a few with sore shoulders. As the event grows year after year, some things haven’t changed. With a turnout of 54 kids this year, we are reminded that the shooting, hunting and fishing sports are alive within today’s youth. Even more, it’s an indication that the community supports preserving these recreations for families. The Fall River Rod & Gun Club is honored and humbled to carry on Don’s wish. This event will continue to provide an invaluable opportunity for youth in a fun, safe and family friendly environment. Learning about respecting, and truly becoming a part of these traditions sets foundations and builds memories that last a lifetime.
