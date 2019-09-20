As summer transitions to fall and the arrival of harvest season, a unique event returns to Fall River.
The Savanna Oaks Community Center will host the 14th annual Sorghum Fest Saturday, Sept. 28 on its grounds at 100 Savanna Road. Annette Waterworth, Savanna Oaks facility manager and events coordinator, said attendance numbers have dipped the past couple years and is hoping for a good turnout next Saturday.
While the event features several fun activities and vendors, the highlight is sorghum. The plant, a cereal grain that grows nearly as tall as corn, is often harvested as a livestock feed sweetener and can also be used for ethanol. It’s typically grown in drier regions of the U.S. because of its resistance to drought.
“Sorghum development has kind of been a lost art,” Waterworth said. “We had a sorghum press donated to the center so we could have a sorghum fest every year and try to keep the art of sorghum pressing alive.”
Waterworth said sorghum is full of antioxidants. She recalls her grandfather, who grew up in the Depression era, spreading it on his toast as a sweetener to replace jam.
Sorghum Fest attendees will have an opportunity to see how sorghum is processed through demonstrations. Pressers will be giving out free samples and selling jars of sorghum. Also, back by popular demand, Columbus’ Cercis Brewing Company will be offering a special sorghum beer.
“That went over very well last year so we asked Cercis if they would brew another batch for us this year,” Waterworth said.
You have free articles remaining.
This year’s event runs 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; parking and admission is free. The event will go on rain or shine. Concession food will be available, along with a homemade pie stand. For children, there will be treat bags and a bounce house.
“It’s a family-fun day,” Waterworth said. “We encourage parents to bring their kids to it.”
Also on tap for Sorghum Fest is the Badger Antique Auto Show, featuring local classic cars, a performance from the Swingin’ Beavers Square Dance Club (noon – 1 p.m.) and the Driftless Bluegrass Band (1-4 p.m.), a vendor fair from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dodge County Power and Antique Barrel Train rides (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.), and a bag toss tournament, starting promptly at 11 a.m., which costs $20 per team of two and is double-elimination. Teams may register the day of the event, starting at 10 a.m. or call 920-484-3263.
“That is new; we’ve never had (a bag tournament before),” Waterworth said.
There will also be a blacksmith demonstration throughout most of the day. Waterworth said vendors will be both inside the center and on the grounds. She is still looking for a few more vendors, especially those selling arts and crafts and homegrown fruits and vegetables.
“We really want people to come who are selling fresh produce,” Waterworth said.
Overall, the fest offers something for everyone. For more information, call Waterworth at 920-350-2674.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)