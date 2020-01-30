Fall River's Radar Run snowmobile event raises funds for Prairie Ridge Health

With a layer of fresh snow blanketing the Columbus area last weekend, snowmobile riders finally had an opportunity to hit the trails ... and the lake.

Local snowmobile groups hosted the annual Radar Run Jan. 25 along Lazy Lake in Fall River. The popular event brought together the Camper County Sno Riders, Sno-Hoppers of Doylestown, Columbus Fall River Sno Blazers and Fall River Rod and Gun Club.

"It was so awesome having four local organizations come together and put on an event," said Radar Run Committee Member Kendra Minick.

Saturday's event included a Bikini Run, featuring four riders: Minick, Jenny Swan, Jen Klika, and Mandi Schmuhl. The bikini-clad participants raised $3,230.50 for the Prairie Ridge Health Foundation, with the proceeds going towards women's health programs.

Minick said the event included more than 125 snowmobiles, mini bikes, ATVs/UTVs.

"The day was great fun for the whole family," Minick said "The local snowmobile trails were open so that really sweetened the deal since you could ride your snowmobile to the event."

Support from several sponsors helped make Radar Run a success.

"We are so grateful for all our sponsors who helped make this event possible," Minick said. "It truly could not have gone off without their support."