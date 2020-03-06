Fall River's Savanna Oaks hosting fish and chicken buffet
0 comments
top story

Fall River's Savanna Oaks hosting fish and chicken buffet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Savanna Oaks Community Center, on the corner of Highway 16 and Savanna Road in Fall River, will be having a chicken and fish buffet Friday, March 13. The bar opens at 4 p.m. and the buffet will run from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The buffet will include broasted chicken, deep fried and baked cod, soups, salads, fries, potato salad and rolls. Carry-outs will be available. Thank you to our local businesses for their place mat ad donations to help support this event. Reservations are not needed but would be appreciated. For more info go to: savannaoakscenter.com or 920-484-OAKS.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News