Fall River's Savanna Oaks hosting fish and chicken buffet

Savanna Oaks Community Center, on the corner of Highway 16 and Savanna Road in Fall River, will be having a chicken and fish buffet Friday, March 13. The bar opens at 4 p.m. and the buffet will run from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The buffet will include broasted chicken, deep fried and baked cod, soups, salads, fries, potato salad and rolls. Carry-outs will be available. Thank you to our local businesses for their place mat ad donations to help support this event. Reservations are not needed but would be appreciated. For more info go to: savannaoakscenter.com or 920-484-OAKS.