After a long career in the field, Dennis Raabe thought he was done with public education upon retirement in 2017.
But the lure of leading a school district, even for a short time, has brought him back. On Nov. 11, Raabe began his tenure as Fall River School District’s interim superintendent. The Fall River School Board approved his contract Nov. 20. Raabe will serve as a “bridge” administrator until the end of June when the district plans to hire a new, full-time superintendent.
Raabe said he’ll be working full-time through December and, after the holiday break, will be in Fall River three days a week through June. He may adjust those hours depending on the district’s needs.
Following the abrupt dismissal of former superintendent Mike Garrow in August, the board choose to hire an interim leader for the remainder of the school year. The school board has refused to provide any information about the reasons for Garrow’s dismissal despite several requests.
Raabe, who has more than 40 years of public education experience, has no plans to pursue the permanent position.
“This is not my first retirement and I indicated to the board, I feel kind of like Reggie White at the end of his career; at short spurts, I can do really good things but I have no aspirations on going for the long-haul,” Raabe said. “I enjoyed retirement. I enjoy the opportunity of being fully-engaged and being of service to this district, but it’s not like I’m looking to extend that.”
Fall River School Board President Keith Miller said the board received 23 applicants for the interim role and the top five candidates were interviewed. Miller said Raabe’s reference checks were stellar. The board believes he will serve as a competent, steady leader through a transitional phase.
“He had the most calm demeanor and experience and from the interview process was the top pick on the interview committee,” Miller said. “We believe he can maintain the culture that is established and yet make recommendations candidly and fairly.”
Raabe joked that by the end of June he’ll be ready to “return to my fishing poles and rocking chair.” Raabe, who lives with his wife in Stevens Point, is spending time with a daughter in Madison to cut down on his commute. In the summer of 2017, Raabe retired from his last full-time role, leading the Tomorrow River School District in Amherst.
From teacher to administrator
Raabe began his career as a fourth-grade teacher in the Pulaski School District. He also taught seventh and eighth-grade math and science at Pulaski.
During that time, Raabe continued his education, completing a master’s degree in curriculum supervision administration at UW-Oshkosh. Shortly after, Raabe began his first administrative position, serving as principal at a parochial school in Richland Center. After spending time as a lab instructor at Northwest Missouri State University, Raabe returned to Tomah, his hometown, working as an assistant and lead principal.
Following his stint in Tomah, Raabe spent 25 years as an elementary principal in the Stevens Point Area School District. After time as a superintendent in Reedsville, Raabe had his first retirement. However, an offer to lead the Tomorrow River School District prompted him to put down the fishing pole. At least for a little while.
Following three years at Tomorrow River, Raabe retired again. He served as an interim superintendent in Almond-Bancroft last year until that district found a full-time replacement.
“I’ve been in education about 40 years and the vast majority of that time has been in administration, building leadership,” Raabe said. “About the last six years has been in district administration.”
Before Raabe came aboard, Middle-High School Principal Brian Zacho, along with Elementary Principal Ryan Verrier were filling the district leadership role.
“But it didn’t stop with them, everybody in this district has pulled together and has done what they need to do,” Raabe said. “That’s a good reflection of the people we have here. I’ve been a leader in 16 or 17 districts or schools and you get a sense of what a good school is; these are really good instructors here. You can tell they really care about kids.”
The board wanted a bridge superintendent who wasn’t going to make sweeping and radical changes and Raabe fits that mold.
“They wanted someone to come in and continue the really good things that are happening here,” Raabe said. “To me, that was a real signal of how proud they were of their school district, staff and the positive things they have going on. I thought that was a reflection of a good, healthy environment.”
Fall River continues infrastructure changes following the passing of a $7.8 million referendum funding package in 2018. Raabe said it’s important to continue those upgrades while also being fiscally responsible to the community. Fall River is also without a business manager following the departure of Andy Christensen last summer. Raabe said he will work on a fiscal management plan with current staff.
“They also want me to help find a new superintendent, someone who matches the culture and needs of this district,” Raabe said.
Miller said the board will likely begin its full-time administrator search in January.
“This works well with allowing any future successful hires to finish out their agreements and start fresh with the beginning of the next school year for 2020-2021,” Miller said.
