Despite a year of changes – some expected, others not – the Fall River School District continues to have a healthy financial outlook.
On Oct. 22, the Fall River School Board approved the district’s 2019-20 operating budget at the annual meeting in the middle/high school library. With the recent dismissal of Superintendent Mike Garrow and retirement of Business Manager Andy Christensen, Paula Glaser, an accountant from CESA 5, presented the budget.
In the spring of 2018, Fall River passed a $7.8 million referendum to build a sports complex, add more classroom space, and improve technology and school infrastructure. The new football stadium opened in September and construction crews continue to work on additional athletic fields at the Prairie Street complex. Since voters chose to help fund the improvements, taxpayers will see a slightly higher property tax bill this winter.
On Tuesday, the board approved a mill rate of $8.69 per $1,000 of equalized property value. Glaser said the rate increased by $.9 over last year’s $8.60. She said the state average for mill rates is $9.46.
“This looks positive for you,” Glaser said.
Overall, according to Glaser, property values in the district increased by 7.8%. Currently, the district has a fund balance of $1.95 million, which has dipped somewhat the past two years. Glaser said the district should monitor its fund balance in the coming years to avoid program cuts and potential borrowing. Looking at last year’s numbers, Fall River had a total revenue of $8,156,031 and expenditures of $11,547,247. This year’s total operating budget is $2,490,000.
For enrollment, Fall River had 512 students at last year’s September head count. Sixty students enrolled into the district, which helps Fall River’s per pupil state aid.
“You have more coming in and less going out (for enrollment),” Glaser said.
District reflects on last year, looks forward
A presentation from district principals highlighted Fall River’s achievements but also stressed areas to improve.
Middle School/High School Principal Brian Zacho said last year’s report cards from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction showed elementary school students “exceed expectations,” while middle school and high school pupils “met expectations.” Fall River’s ACT scores, based on a tests taken by juniors and seniors, dipped somewhat from the previous year.
“We’re not where we would like to be, but we are working on it,” Zacho said. “The junior ACT scores were below average in every area, but that’s something we want to improve.”
To improve test scores, high school students are taking college prep courses, Zacho said.
Also in the past couple years, Fall River has used grant funding and donations to enhance its STEM learning opportunities. The middle/high school has renovated its Maker Space lab to include a 3D printer, tablets, Chromebooks and other technology. The district also brought in a Haas tool manufacturing machine, giving students more hands-on experiences. Fall River hopes to work with local manufacturers to help fill the skills gap.
“We were able to put a lot of funds into our STEM,” Zacho said.
In addition, last year the high school received a Title I School of Recognition certificate and the yearbook staff was honored with a national excellence award. In athletics and extra-curricular programs, Fall River enjoyed another year of success with deep postseason runs and all-conference honors.
Along with improvements to the school, Fall River has changed its culture. Looking to build on “Pirate Pride,” the school displays large photos of sports and club achievements throughout freshly-painted hallways. Zacho said students and staff also wear shirts to promote school pride.
“We’re by far not a perfect school district, but we’re working to achieve more,” Zacho said.
Ryan Verrier, in his second year as elementary school principal, also oversees the district’s special education program. Verrier said Fall River served 75 students with disabilities last year. Starting this year, the district began using the Multi-Levels of Support approach to help students dealing with emotional problems.
