The Fall River School District continues to look for an interim superintendent to lead the district through a transitional period.
Fall River School Board members discussed the process of hiring an interim district administrator at the Oct. 22 annual meeting at the Fall River School Library. Board President Keith Miller said the district received 25 applications for the vacant superintendent position. Of those applicants, about five are being considered as finalists.
The final candidates will be brought in for interviews in the next couple weeks. On Tuesday, Miller said the board plans to form a committee to interview candidates and help determine who should be hired. The school board said the interim superintendent will serve Fall River through June 30, 2020.
The board said a superintendent replacement should be hired before Jan. 1.
At the annual meeting, board members faced a few grilling questions from community members about the superintendent hiring process. Fall River’s previous two superintendents did not leave on good terms. In August, Mike Garrow was fired by the school board after the board was notified of an alleged incident that occurred outside the district, according to Miller.
On Sept. 20, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction confirmed, through an open records request, Garrow is being investigated by the DPI. Attorney Heather Curnutt, from DPI’s legal services team, declined to provide information as to why Garrow’s actions are under investigation, saying “the DPI is required to keep confidential all information pertaining to the investigation except the fact that an investigation is being conducted and the date of the revocation hearing.”
Miller said the district has turned over the investigation to the DPI and are focused on moving forward.
“We expect no further action to be required,” Miller said Wednesday. “The only thing that I can share is we are respecting the process required in matters such as his. Our focus now is to find an interim superintendent and find immediate resources to cover down on this school year's financial and administrative obligations.”
In June 2015, interim superintendent Kellie Manning resigned after a difficult year that included accusations of plagiarism and questions from Fall River residents and the board about the scholarship selection processes, employee/retiree life insurance costs to the district and a lack of transparency concerning budget practices.
“In the last 10-15 years, we haven’t had a good history of hiring superintendents,” said community member Carl Benck.
Another resident questioned what type of background checks the board conducts prior to hiring a district administrator. In 2012, Garrow resigned as superintendent of the Milton School District after being investigated for an alleged incident. Teachers claimed Garrow had shown an inappropriate Facebook photo of a former staff member during a school meeting. The Milton Courier reported the story, along with other news outlets.
At Tuesday’s meeting, administrators and board members said they’ve received input from staff on the superintendent hiring process.
“Staff have said they want to maintain the strong culture we have,” said Elementary School Principal Ryan Verrier.
Meanwhile, the district is also looking for help in the business services office after former manager Andy Christensen retired. Board Treasurer Ashley Morton said the board hopes the new interim superintendent will help handle the district finances after being hired. The board wants to fill the superintendent role first before addressing the need in the business services office.
To fill the gap, Fall River has utilized accountant Paula Glaser from CESA 5. Glaser helped prepare the 2020 district budget, approved earlier during Tuesday’s meeting.
“It would be really good to have a person in there sooner rather than later,” Glaser said. “You really need that worker bee who is in there every day dealing with transactions, payroll, and things like that.”
Steve Rupert, a former Fall River superintendent, said the board is “on the right track,” in looking for Garrow’s replacement. Rupert believes Verrier and Middle School/High School Principal Brian Zacho are working well together in leading the district.
Miller said most of the superintendent applicants are retired administrators looking for a limited-term opportunity.
