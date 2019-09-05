FALL RIVER — The Fall River School Board terminated the employment of Superintendent Michael Garrow following a meeting Wednesday.
According to minutes from the board's Aug. 23 meeting, the board went into closed session and "discussed letter concerning and the employment of District Administrator." After meeting in closed session for nearly 4 hours, the board voted 5-0 in open session to terminate Garrow's employment.
"When our attorney was reviewing the (Aug. 23) agenda, he discovered we lacked a sub-category on there so we had to rescind that," said board President Keith Miller. "We put him on administrative leave until we were able to reconvene and meet again."
That happened Wednesday. Miller said the decision to fire Garrow came up rather abruptly.
"The action was necessitated by matters brought to our attention," Miller said. "They did not originate in Fall River School District, so that's important to note. Much more than that, I can't share at this time."
The Columbus Journal sent an open records request for more information to Fall River administrators Wednesday. Miller said the board's legal team is reviewing the letter and is determining what information can be provided.
The board met in another special meeting Aug. 26 and again met in closed session for about 90 minutes. After the closed session, the board voted in open session to post a job opening for an interim district administrator.
Miller said the board will hold another special meeting Monday at 5 p.m. to determine the next step in finding Garrow's replacement.
"Whether we repurpose some existing personnel who are in the district to do some of those duties or we go with an interim or a full-fledged hiring forum, that will be on the agenda," Miller said. "We have to decide what is going to be the best fit for the time because hiring a superintendent at this point in the school year is pretty slim pickings."
Garrow came to the Fall River School District in August 2015. He was previously superintendent of the Wauzeka-Steuben School District.
He replaced Kelly Manning, who left the district after being accused of plagiarism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)