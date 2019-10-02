Festival-goers had a rare opportunity to see how sorghum syrup is made - stalk to jar - at the Sept. 28 Sorghum Fest in Fall River.
The event was hosted by Savanna Oaks Community Center. Those who attended were able to sample fresh sorghum syrup or buy it in small Mason canning jars. Gary Errthum, Dennis Buchda and Gary Taurick worked on boiling the sorghum, transferring it to a cooling tank and then pouring it into jars. Sorghum is a cereal grain harvested in late summer-early fall and often used as a feed sweetener for livestock. But, it can also be enjoyed as a tasty, healthy treat.
This year's Sorghum Fest also featured live music, concession stand, a Badger Antique Auto Club car show, bean bag toss, craft fair, games for children and other entertainment.
