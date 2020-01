Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

UW-River Falls' fall semester Dean's List honoring 1,755 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning. To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Those students include Amber Kolste, a Geography major from Fall River.