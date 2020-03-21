Fall River student honored as Good Citizen

Munedoo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored students from area high schools as Good Citizens. Adam Bristol of Fall River High School and Jalyn Woreck, Randolph High School, were each presented with a certificate and pin at the meeting of the chapter on March 5. Parents of each student and their school counselor were also in attendance. Also receiving the award but not present because of another commitment was Jocelyn Schall of Dodgeland High School. Students winning the awards display the qualities of dependability, leadership, patriotism and service. Munedoo Chapter congratulates these students and extends best wishes to them for their future.