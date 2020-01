Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Kendra Meier of Fall River has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Meier is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 different countries. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.