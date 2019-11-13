For an hour, students of Fall River School District paused to recognize the sacrifices of the United States military during a Veterans Day program Monday, Nov. 11.
Held in the high school gym, the event featured retired U.S. Army first sergeant Keith Miller as the guest speaker, while students from all grades displayed their reverence for U.S. service members.
Miller, a member of the Columbia County Veterans Service Commission, gave a speech that featured the refrain, “This is us, U.S.” He reminded the audience of students that while many older veterans may seem “old fashioned,” they also have served in some of the country’s largest conflicts.
“Many are still serving in uniform today, continuing the mission for our safety and our country's well-being,” he said. “We are men and women, young and old, of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Marines.”
Miller also referenced the rivalries between the different branches with anecdotes that highlighted the distinct identities of each service, but reminded that they all serve the same country.
Many Fall River students have family members who are veterans or are currently serving in the military, including fourth-graders Kayden Bauman, Collin Meierdirk, Makenzie Stai and Alex Metz, who served as the ceremony’s color guard. An ensemble of elementary school students also completely filled one side of the gym and sang three patriotic songs honoring veterans.
A combined high school and middle school choir delivered their own performance with the gym’s lights turned off, with nothing but a projected presentation honoring Fall River veterans lighting the gym.
High school student Eliza Peetz delivered a VFW “voice of democracy” essay for the second straight year, urging her fellow students to recognize America’s finest qualities, while fourth-graders Zaria Miller, Kendra Abegglen, Macey Bukoski and Nevaeh Schultz put on a short skit paying tribute to veterans.
