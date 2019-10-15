Autumn enthusiasts may have been disappointed to see muted colors along treelines last week, but the third week of October has brought a full palette of reds, oranges and yellows to Sauk and Columbia counties.
“I think our area is at peak right now,” said Marianne Hanson, executive director of the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, on Monday. “We have some trees that still probably can turn, but we’ve just seen a tremendous change in the last couple days. I think it’s great viewing to come out now.”
Peak colors usually come to Portage around the third week of October, Hanson said.
Baraboo is at about 95% color, according to Travel Wisconsin’s Fall Color Report. Though the report estimated the second week of October would bring peak colors, most trees hadn’t changed at Devil’s Lake State Park as of last weekend.
Derrick Mayoleth of Skillet Creek Media blogs about the park and surrounding natural areas and estimated the best viewing would come this week and weekend.
“I hate to pin down peak colors, because things kind of flow around here because of the bluffs,” Mayoleth said Monday, “so there’s kind of this wave of color. … But it’s looking good now, and I think it will only improve up through the weekend.”
More difficult for visitors, he said, will be finding a window of sunny weather to enjoy the seasonal splendor. Possible rain is forecast both Saturday and Sunday in Baraboo and Portage, according to weather.com.
The Sauk Prairie area is expected to see peak colors this week, though Travel Wisconsin reports it’s currently at 20%.
The MacKenzie Center in Poynette has reached 50% color and expects to peak this week.
For prime viewing, Hanson said she always recommends traveling to Caledonia.
“In the Caledonia area, it’s really cool to drive through those country side roads and see the different colors that are changing in that area,” Hanson said. “Also, I’d say there are some spots too on the northern side of Portage, out into the country area going that direction.”
Mayoleth also points to country roads that wind through the Baraboo Hills as well as parts of Devil’s Lake State Park. He said the East Bluff Woods Trail is looking good already, but South Shore Road could use a few more days.
Once most trees in the area pass their “peak,” the north shore entrance road to Devil’s Lake will show its colors, he said.
