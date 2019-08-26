The Columbus Area Art and Author Fair is Saturday, Sept. 28, 2-6 p.m. in the lower level of Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion as part of the Oddtoberfest Celebration presented by the Tri-County Lodge – Oddfellows. Each week leading up to the fair, we’ll introduce you to the artists and authors taking part. This week our focus is on two authors whose work includes paranormal elements—one based on personal experience and the other completely imagined.
Catherine Walters Brick’s story, “The Enchantment of Miranda,” came from her own childhood experiences growing up in an old Victorian house on a hill that came complete with its original library (which she devoured), nooks and crannies (that hid secrets as well as all of her “imaginary” friends), her journey to adulthood, and her relationship with her beloved father. Every word that matters is absolutely true; the rest wish they were.
The main character, six-year-old Miranda, is considered an odd little girl, in part because of her insistence that she has invisible friends. Her costumes, with too-long sleeves, bumble-bee jewelry, and pipe-cleaner feelers probably add to that impression. Her mother worries about Miranda’s over-active imagination, and her over-zealous eating habits. A misunderstanding leads Miranda to believe that her spirit friends have been permanently removed from her life. As an adolescent, Miranda struggles with day-to-day life. Although she has no idea why, she doesn’t fit in at all with her peers. Lacking the comfort of the spirit friends of her youth, she has become a rather unimaginative and morose child. As an adult, Miranda thinks of adolescents as nasty little creatures who are to be avoided at all costs. Unexpectedly, she meets a child who changes all that, and who has questions that set them on the path to regain what they thought they had both lost. Adult Miranda discovers that, just like tonsils, other very important things may sometimes “grow back.”
Catherine Walters Brick is the Columbus Public Library’s adult services librarian, a vocal music teacher, English teacher, writer, editor, and all-around word nerd. She lives with her sweet and long-suffering husband, two sassy cats, an adoring golden retriever, and a sign over the office door that reads: “It’s not hoarding if they’re books.”
Valerie Biel’s award-winning Circle of Nine series follows the path of 15-year-old Brigit Quinn as she learns she’s descended from a legendary Irish tribe that serves as guardian of the ancient stone circles of Ireland. The trilogy blends pagan ritual, magical elements, and Celtic mythology in a unique combination of contemporary and historical chapters.
In addition to the books in the Circle of Nine world, Biel has also penned three middle-grade novels, which are currently on submission to publishing houses. When she’s not writing (or traveling), she’s assisting other authors with publicity projects and teaching about writing and publishing at conferences, libraries, and schools. She is a graduate of Fall River High School and has a degree in Journalism (Public Relations/Broadcast News) and Political Science from UW-Madison. She lives in the Columbus area but dreams regularly of a beautiful cottage on the Irish coast where she can write and write.
More information is available on the event page, hosted on the Columbus Library’s Facebook page. If you’re an artist or an author wishing to take part, an electronic registration form is on the Facebook event page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)