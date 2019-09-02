For some teenagers, leaving behind all electronics and modern amenities for an entire weekend would be a non-starter. For Sophia Schiltz, it’s a “blast.”
Sophia Schiltz, 13, reaches over a “Go” board with her grandfather, Jesse Schiltz, and her cousin Amanda Stammer, 12, at the Baraboo River Rendezvous on Saturday.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
Dressed in a white shirt and brick-colored skirt and bodice, the 13-year-old sat with three generations of her family around a table her grandfather built on Saturday at Spirit Point Park in Baraboo. Their clothes were handmade and, like all of their furniture, supplies, games and other knick-knacks, were appropriate for the 1750s.
“I think it’s a blast,” Schiltz said of the Baraboo River Rendezvous. “I love coming down here. You meet all the different people, and it’s just everyone’s knowledge about the different time periods and what they do that’s cool.”
David Stammer, 14, uses a yoke to carry pots of water to his family's campsite at the Baraboo River Rendezvous on Saturday.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
Her grandparents, Jesse and Jane Schiltz, have been taking part in historical re-enactments since the early 1990s. As members of the Spirit Lake Mountain Men, they’ve set up camp every year since about 2005 at the Baraboo River Rendezvous.
Jesse said he had a particular interest in the French and Indian War, which occurred during North America’s colonial era. His family — all from the Neenah and Appleton areas — re-enacts the period around 1755 with their cluster of tents.
Jesse Schiltz talks about history at the Baraboo River Rendezvous on Saturday.
SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic
“We do it because it’s fun,” Jesse said. “We like history. We found that once we started doing this when we were out in New England, it’s simply that the 10-sentence paragraph in a history book talking about an event that occurred 300 years ago — that’s not the whole story.”
To make sure their characters are “period correct,” the family does “a lot of studying,” he said, which Jane noted has an educational benefit. Jesse adopts the persona of a ranger who once served as first mate on one of his father-in-law’s ships.
That backstory explains how the family obtained “Go,” an abstract board game invented in China thousands of years ago. Jesse’s character picked up a copy of the game while in China, allowing his children and grandchildren to play it during the rendezvous.
Sometimes they get bored or wish they could turn on a flashlight, Sophia said, but mostly they keep busy, playing on stilts or other games, meeting other children or baking.
“There’s always something to do. You find out that you don’t need all that modern convenience that you think you do,” Jesse said.
The Schiltzes aren’t the only ones to use the annual event as a family get-together. Twyla Pufahl, 20, of Mauston, said she’s been coming to the rendezvous every year since she was a baby.
“A lot of people here are family, so this is like a big family reunion,” Pufahl said.
The Spirit Lake Mountain Men have hosted the Baraboo River Rendezvous for more than two decades.
High water on the Baraboo River forced organizers to move the event to the Sauk County Fairgrounds last year, but Hannibal Haase, one of the original members of the Mountain Men, was glad to be back at Spirit Point this year.
Haase, of Blue Earth, Minnesota, said he prefers the camping atmosphere that comes from being at a more remote location than the fairgrounds.
Scenes from the Baraboo River Rendezvous
