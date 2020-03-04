You are the owner of this article.
Family of Mayville man whose body was found near Highway 67 plans service
VILLAGE OF KEKOSKEE – The final arrangements have been made for a 77-year-old man who had been reported missing for two weeks before his body was located Monday in the village of Kekoskee.

A celebration of life for John J. Bachhuber will take place on Monday, from to 2:30 p.m. at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville.

Bachhuber was last seen alive Feb. 15. He was reported missing by family on Feb. 17. Searches to locate Bachhuber continued until Monday at 6:47 p.m. when the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a report of a body located on private property near N7548 State Highway 67.

Dodge County Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel said Tuesday that determining the cause of death may take some time.

John J. Bachhuber

Bachhuber

