Family of Mayville man whose body was found near Highway 67 plans service

VILLAGE OF KEKOSKEE – The final arrangements have been made for a 77-year-old man who had been reported missing for two weeks before his body was located Monday in the village of Kekoskee.

A celebration of life for John J. Bachhuber will take place on Monday, from to 2:30 p.m. at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville.

Bachhuber was last seen alive Feb. 15. He was reported missing by family on Feb. 17. Searches to locate Bachhuber continued until Monday at 6:47 p.m. when the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a report of a body located on private property near N7548 State Highway 67.

Dodge County Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel said Tuesday that determining the cause of death may take some time.

