Family says area leader died following COVID infection: Jeff Schmitt was Dodge County supervisor, town of Beaver Dam chairman

A vocal member of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and chairman of the Beaver Dam Town Board has died.

Jeffrey C. Schmitt, 58, passed away Wednesday, at UW-Hospital in Madison, according to his son Devin Schmitt who said Jeffrey died of a heart attack while recovering from COVID-19.

His favorite quotation was “You only live so many minutes.”

Schmitt was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Beaver Dam. He was the owner of Schmitt Challenges Grading & Excavating, a family enterprise begun by his father Carl. The family operated a landfill that served the city for many years. Jeff was involved in the company from an early age and has been leading the company for decades.

Jeff was a man of strong beliefs and opinions. He frequently shared those thoughts with fellow county board members, and had a colorful, no-nonsense way of expressing himself.

County Board Chair Russ Kottke said he did not often share Schmitt’s convictions.