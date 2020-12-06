Family thanks Baraboo Ambulance paramedics for life-saving work

“All I can say is thank you,” he said. “Because of everyone’s actions, I am here today, and I am grateful.”

He attended the meeting with Nicole and their 8-year-old Evelyn. After the presentation, the group spent some time talking about Michael’s hospital stays and surgeries, with Nicole showing the paramedics photos of his misshapen skull as he was healing.

They discussed how many health professionals said it was “a miracle” Michael survived while also talking about life and hospitals, sharing laughs in the hallway outside the meeting room.

“Just the fact that you’re standing here is amazing,” Koepp said to Michael at one point.

For the responders, Johnson said it was a good feeling to not only find out what happened to someone they cared for, but to discover it was a positive outcome. He said when the email came Oct. 14 thanking the paramedics for their work and outlining Michael’s ongoing recovery, it was a good feeling.

“I really appreciated and thanked Nicole for it because we don’t get a lot of follow up,” Johnson said.