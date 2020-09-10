Family Video closing in Beaver Dam, Waupun

The closing credits are about to roll on the movie rental business in Beaver Dam and Waupun.
Family Video announced earlier this week that it’s permanently shutting down its operations in the two cities, although more than 400 retail locations will remain in business nationwide. With the Beaver Dam and Waupun stores closing, the closest Family Video locations will be in Watertown, West Bend and Oshkosh.
Family Video District Manager Noah Wheeler said the pandemic was a factor in the decision to close.
“Unfortunately, the reality is COVID-19 has hurt us quite a bit, to the point that we shut down all of our stores for two months,” he said “During the reopen process we were hoping that people would come back, but at certain locations that’s just not happening like we thought it would. We’re not alone in this, there are a lot of businesses that have closed or are suffering.”
With Hollywood stopping production on new movies because of the virus, Wheeler said movie theaters closed temporarily and are just starting to reopen, “The entire entertainment industry has been hit hard.”
Wheeler acknowledges the video-rental industry has been fading with competition from streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Fire.
“We get asked a lot ‘How are you still in business with the streaming climate?’ But at the end of the day we’re really a real estate company. We’re privately and family-owned and own and develop all our properties,” he said. According to the company’s website, this unique property-ownership model makes the retailer different and it counts Fortune 500 companies as well as mom and pop retailers among its tenants.
Marco’s Pizza is a tenant that shares the building with Family Video at 112 W. Maple Ave. in Beaver Dam. The pizzeria will remain open and the remaining space in the building, as well as the building at 606 W. Main St. in Waupun, is available for lease. Anyone interested in the leasing the buildings can contact Legacy Commercial Property at (847) 904-9200.
The liquidation sale has already started and the business is in the process of selling off all of its videos, games, candy and other supplies and furniture. The stores will remain open daily until everything is sold. Wheeler estimated that they will permanently close sometime in mid to late October.
Business was brisk Thursday afternoon, as people filled the parking lot in Waupun looking for deals. Jane Teresinski commented she was sad to see the business go as she waited in line with more than a dozen movies in her hands.
“They’re my husband’s favorites,” she said.
The businesses have been in the area for a long time with the Waupun store opening in 2001 and the Beaver Dam store in 1997, in what was the former Sentry grocery store.
Wheeler said he started working in the Beaver Dam location part time when he was 19 years old in 2002.
“It’s sad for me personally to close in Beaver Dam because I worked there for most of my adult life and it’s been great. I really got to know the community well and we’re going to miss our customers and I know they’re going to miss us,” he said.
He encouraged customers to come and get some great deals in the weeks that remain. He said there are thousands of movies to choose from and both stores are giving away hundreds of rental racks for free.
Store hours in Beaver Dam are Monday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m., Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; in Waupun open hours are Monday-Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 2-8 p.m. and Sunday noon-7 p.m.
