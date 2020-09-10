Family Video closing in Beaver Dam, Waupun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The closing credits are about to roll on the movie rental business in Beaver Dam and Waupun.

Family Video announced earlier this week that it’s permanently shutting down its operations in the two cities, although more than 400 retail locations will remain in business nationwide. With the Beaver Dam and Waupun stores closing, the closest Family Video locations will be in Watertown, West Bend and Oshkosh.

Family Video District Manager Noah Wheeler said the pandemic was a factor in the decision to close.

“Unfortunately, the reality is COVID-19 has hurt us quite a bit, to the point that we shut down all of our stores for two months,” he said “During the reopen process we were hoping that people would come back, but at certain locations that’s just not happening like we thought it would. We’re not alone in this, there are a lot of businesses that have closed or are suffering.”

With Hollywood stopping production on new movies because of the virus, Wheeler said movie theaters closed temporarily and are just starting to reopen, “The entire entertainment industry has been hit hard.”

Wheeler acknowledges the video-rental industry has been fading with competition from streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Fire.