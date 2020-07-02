Farmers & Merchants Union Bank distributes grants

Farmers & Merchants Union Bank recently distributed $25,000 in grants to select community organizations.
The grants were created by The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to help banks support local organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a local community bank, it has always been our mission to promote growth and stability in the communities we serve, and that is true now more than ever,” said Randy Bobholz, FMUB President & CEO.
FMUB provided grants to the following organizations:
- Prairie Ridge Health.
- Sassy Cow Creamery.
- The N.I.C.C. Foundation.
- Columbus School District
- Fall River School District
- Rio Community Schools
- Dodgeland School District
Cambria-Friesland School District
- St. Jerome School
- Wisconsin Academy
- Petersen Elementary
- Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church & School
- St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran School
“Thank you to all the organizations for the great work you are doing in our communities. You are noticed and you are appreciated,” Bobholz said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.