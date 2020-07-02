Farmers & Merchants Union Bank distributes grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Farmers & Merchants Union Bank recently distributed $25,000 in grants to select community organizations.

The grants were created by The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to help banks support local organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a local community bank, it has always been our mission to promote growth and stability in the communities we serve, and that is true now more than ever,” said Randy Bobholz, FMUB President & CEO.

FMUB provided grants to the following organizations:

Prairie Ridge Health.

Sassy Cow Creamery.

The N.I.C.C. Foundation.

Columbus School District

Fall River School District

Rio Community Schools

Dodgeland School District

Cambria-Friesland School District

St. Jerome School

Wisconsin Academy

Petersen Elementary

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church & School

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran School

“Thank you to all the organizations for the great work you are doing in our communities. You are noticed and you are appreciated,” Bobholz said.