Farmers & Merchants Union Bank donates $30,000 to Prairie Ridge cardiac rehab area
Farmers & Merchants Union Bank donates $30,000 to Prairie Ridge cardiac rehab area

Farmers & Merchants Union Bank donates $30,000 to Prairie Ridge cardiac rehab area

Prairie Ridge Health Hospital and Clinic received a $30,000 donation for its cardiac rehab department in the hospital from Farmers & Merchant Union Bank. In the front, from left, are Toni Wizner, from the cardiac rehab area; Kristi Line, executive director of the Prairie Ridge Health Foundation; Luanne Gould, from the cardiac rehab area of Prairie Ridge; Anne Donahue, Prairie Ridge Foundation board member; June Waterworth, chairman of the board for Prairie Ridge, and Amanda Emery-Morris, marketing and training for Prairie Ridge. In back, from left, are Melissa Mangan, VP of Finance/CFO for Prairie Ridge; John Russell, president and CEO of Prairie Ridge; Katy Geiger, director of outpatient services at Prairie Ridge; Alie Hayes, from the cardiac rehab area of Prairie Ridge; Randall Bobholz, President and CEO at Farmers & Merchants, and Samantha Petrie, retail supervisor for Farmers & Merchant.

 CITIZEN STAFF

COLUMBUS – Prairie Ridge Health Hospital and Clinics was able to purchase a cardiac central monitoring system for the cardiac rehabilitation program thanks to a $30,000 donation from Farmers & Merchants Union Bank – Columbus.

The gift was given to the Prairie Ridge Health Foundation.

“The Cardiac Rehabilitation central monitoring system is a computerized system that allows the Cardiac Rehab care providers the ability to monitor patients’ hearts while they are exercising after a cardiac event, director of outpatient services at Prairie Ridge Health Katy Geiger said. “Patients wear a small telemetry unit while exercising and this connects wirelessly to the central station where heart rate and rhythms are displayed. Other information about patients’ response to exercise sessions is entered into the system. The system also generates reports about the progress patients make while they participate in the program.”

June Waterworth, the chairman of the board for Farmers & Merchant, said that the cardiac area of the hospital was chosen, because of the amount of people of people it helps in the Columbus community.

