Farmers & Merchants Union Bank donates $30,000 to Prairie Ridge cardiac rehab area

“The Cardiac Rehabilitation central monitoring system is a computerized system that allows the Cardiac Rehab care providers the ability to monitor patients’ hearts while they are exercising after a cardiac event, director of outpatient services at Prairie Ridge Health Katy Geiger said. “Patients wear a small telemetry unit while exercising and this connects wirelessly to the central station where heart rate and rhythms are displayed. Other information about patients’ response to exercise sessions is entered into the system. The system also generates reports about the progress patients make while they participate in the program.”