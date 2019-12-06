Farmers & Merchants Union Bank is honored to be a part of the Columbus community and recently donated $1,500 to the United Fund of Columbus.
United Fund of Columbus provides services to community youth, as well as the elderly, people with disabilities and low-income families. Direct services are provided to residents in Columbus each year.
The fund’s campaign goal for 2019 is $23,000. Tax-deductible donations can be contributed through Dec. 31, by mailing a check payable to United Fund of Columbus to P.O. Box 343, Columbus, WI, or by dropping a donation off at Associated Bank or Farmers & Merchants Union Bank in Columbus.
You have free articles remaining.
Farmers & Merchants Union Bank is an independent community bank with locations in Columbus, Fall River, Friesland, Juneau and Rio. Serving local communities since 1861, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank provides modern banking technology and services in a community-bank environment.
For more information on Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, go to fmub.bank or facebook.com/FMUBank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)