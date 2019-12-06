{{featured_button_text}}
Pictured left to right: Randall Bobholz, President and CEO of Farmers & Merchants Union Bank; Sally Price, member of the Board of Directors of the United Fund of Columbus; Tara Ninmann, Marketing Manager of Farmers & Merchants Union Bank; Becky Stark, member of the Board of Directors of the United Fund of Columbus; and Dan De Jager, Vice President of Farmers & Merchants Union Bank.

Farmers & Merchants Union Bank is honored to be a part of the Columbus community and recently donated $1,500 to the United Fund of Columbus.

United Fund of Columbus provides services to community youth, as well as the elderly, people with disabilities and low-income families. Direct services are provided to residents in Columbus each year.

The fund’s campaign goal for 2019 is $23,000. Tax-deductible donations can be contributed through Dec. 31, by mailing a check payable to United Fund of Columbus to P.O. Box 343, Columbus, WI, or by dropping a donation off at Associated Bank or Farmers & Merchants Union Bank in Columbus.

Farmers & Merchants Union Bank is an independent community bank with locations in Columbus, Fall River, Friesland, Juneau and Rio. Serving local communities since 1861, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank provides modern banking technology and services in a community-bank environment.

For more information on Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, go to fmub.bank or facebook.com/FMUBank.

