'Fast' British farce debuts with 'a jerk' Feb. 7 in Baraboo

Audiences should agree with Lance Burri’s assessment of the character he plays in the upcoming Baraboo Theatre Guild production of the British farce “Two Into One.”
Burri said, “He’s kind of a jerk.”
His character’s name is Richard -- an old, married man and member of British Parliament who wants to spend the night with a young, married woman.
Richard asks his personal secretary to arrange his pending affair with the young woman, who turns out to be the secretary of another Parliament member.
Without spoiling too much of what ensues, Burri said nothing about Richard’s plan goes well and not much about Richard himself is endearing.
“He’s very self-important and full of himself and takes everybody around him for granted. It really gets on his nerves when people don’t know who he is."
“I’d like to think I wasn’t typecast for this role," Burri said, "but I can’t say for sure.”
Mark Hamdan-Krause describes the play he’s co-directing with his wife, Laura Hamdan-Krause, as a thinking man’s farce. It follows one bumbling incident after another, he said, and will appeal to fans of the British comedy group, Monty Python.
“They call it a sex farce, but no one ends up having sex in it,” Hamdan-Krause said of the 1984 piece written by English playwright Ray Cooney. “(Richard’s) poor assistant gets wrapped in it deeper and deeper and he’s kind of the scapegoat for a lot of what happens.
“It’s very funny and I can’t wait to see it performed.”
BTG’s winter production debuts Feb. 7 serving an English-themed meal catered by Amber Giddings, which includes cottage pie with mashed potatoes, your choice of fish, beef, chicken or vegetables, soup, salad, bread pudding for dessert and gluten-free options.
The play features a cast of five women and five men, among them Richard’s assistant named George, played by Scott Rawson; Richard’s wife, Pamela, played by Sarah Horowitz; and the young woman named Jennifer, played by Brienna Killgallon.
In the remaining cast is somebody with an authentic British accent, noted Burri, as everybody else will be pretending.
"I wonder if audiences can guess who it is. He’s been coaching all of us on our British accents, and I’m honestly not sure how good mine is,” he said.
Spoiler alert: It’s Alec Parsons, who plays the hotel manager.
“Two Into One” opens in a hotel lobby and transitions to two side-by-side hotel rooms, Hamdan-Krause said. The set change is actually incorporated into the story itself, a somewhat uncommon practice he employed last year when he directed BTG’s production of “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van.”
“You’ll see the hotel manager, chambermaid and a waiter and some extras in costume," Hamdan-Krause said of the set change. The hotel manager conducts them like an orchestra.
"This only takes a minute or two, but I think it adds a little something and keeps the flow of the play going.”
Sets were created by Danny Beard and his wife, Joanne Beard, of Beard Chiropractic in Portage -- professionals “who put countless hours” into the design and construction, Hamden-Krause said.
“For a small town, this whole production is really high quality,” he said. “It makes you think, it’s fast and really well done.”
