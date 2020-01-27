Fast Lanes in Columbus hosting Bowling For Blood cancer fundraiser

Columbus High School students Taylor Raley and Gretta Hanna will host "Bowling For Blood," a fundraiser to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Saturday, Feb. 1 at Fast Lanes in Columbus.
The event, which begins at 11 a.m., also supports the Student of the Year Campaign. Hanna and Raley are trying to raise $52,000 this winter to support funding and research for LLS.
The event includes meat, paddle and bucket raffles, along with a prize payout. Bowling time slots will be 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. Maximum of four people per lane.
To pre-register, call Travis at 414-750-3425. Fast Lanes is located at 277 Industrial Drive, Columbus.