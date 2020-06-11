Fast rainfall leads to flooded streets and basements in Columbus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many residents in Columbus are still clearing out the damage after Wednesday night’s storm left streets and basements flooded.

“It was a very scary experience,” said Kassie Ebert, who resides in the 100 block of Waterloo Street.

“The roads kept getting worse,” Ebert said. “Some people were joyriding through the water causing bad waves to wash up towards the house. Later that night people came by with sandbags to help us block water from getting into our backdoor.”

Flooding occurred near the Crawfish River around 5 p.m. on Wednesday with about 3 inches of rain falling quickly.

Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner said they were dispatched to seven calls for flood related issues but there were more calls that came in for dispatch.

“They were things that were already reported or already being addressed by our (Department of Public Works),” Weiner said. “Our involvement was primarily addressing vehicle flow in multiple areas that were flooded over and not safe to drive in.”

“I couldn’t believe the flooding,” Kelsey Winter said. “It was the worst I’ve ever seen.”