Fast rainfall leads to flooded streets and basements in Columbus

Many residents in Columbus are still clearing out the damage after Wednesday night’s storm left streets and basements flooded.
“It was a very scary experience,” said Kassie Ebert, who resides in the 100 block of Waterloo Street.
“The roads kept getting worse,” Ebert said. “Some people were joyriding through the water causing bad waves to wash up towards the house. Later that night people came by with sandbags to help us block water from getting into our backdoor.”
Flooding occurred near the Crawfish River around 5 p.m. on Wednesday with about 3 inches of rain falling quickly.
Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner said they were dispatched to seven calls for flood related issues but there were more calls that came in for dispatch.
“They were things that were already reported or already being addressed by our (Department of Public Works),” Weiner said. “Our involvement was primarily addressing vehicle flow in multiple areas that were flooded over and not safe to drive in.”
“I couldn’t believe the flooding,” Kelsey Winter said. “It was the worst I’ve ever seen.”
Winter and her family live by the Columbus Aquatic Center and said her child loved it. Fireman’s Park is in their backyard, so they got out a canoe to make use of the water.
“We wanted to take tubes in the flooded park, but didn’t have any so we used the next best thing…a canoe.”
By Thursday morning, traveling on the roads was possible again although residents whose homes were damaged still have work to do.
Residents that were affected by the flooding can bring water damaged items to dispose of to DPW until June 17 between the hours of 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. free of charge. Proof of residency is required.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
