Fatal vehicle crash reported

TOWN OF TRENTON -- At 7:14 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash at N8593 Highway 33 in the Town of Trenton. When Sheriff's Deputies arrived it was found that a 24-year-old Fox Lake man, the sole occupant, had died.

Investigation of the crash shows that earlier in the morning, a 2012 Honda Civic was northbound on Highway 33 passing Sunset Point Road. The Civic failed to negotiate the curve at that location and traveled into the west ditch onto the front lawn of N8593 before striking the front of the house.

Alcohol use is suspected to be a contributing factor. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The Beaver Dam Fire Department and Beaver Dam Police Department assisted at the scene.

