You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fatal vehicle crash reported
0 comments
alert top story

Fatal vehicle crash reported

{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF TRENTON -- At 7:14 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash at N8593 Highway 33 in the Town of Trenton. When Sheriff's Deputies arrived it was found that a 24-year-old Fox Lake man, the sole occupant, had died.

Investigation of the crash shows that earlier in the morning, a 2012 Honda Civic was northbound on Highway 33 passing Sunset Point Road. The Civic failed to negotiate the curve at that location and traveled into the west ditch onto the front lawn of N8593 before striking the front of the house.

Alcohol use is suspected to be a contributing factor. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The Beaver Dam Fire Department and Beaver Dam Police Department assisted at the scene.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Simon, Joshua J. Jr.
Obituaries

Simon, Joshua J. Jr.

Joshua “Junior” J. Simon, Jr. lost his battle with depression at the tender age of 13 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Sadowski, Phillip P.
Obituaries

Sadowski, Phillip P.

BEAVER DAM—Phillip P. “Phil” Sadowski, age 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau.

Klaetsch, Ernest Edward
Obituaries

Klaetsch, Ernest Edward

NORTH FREEDOM—Ernest Edward Klaetsch, age 72, of North Freedom passed away on June 8, 2020 at the Tomah VA. He was born on Feb. 7, 1948 in Bar…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Pocan and Baldwin Address "Defunding the Police"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News