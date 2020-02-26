Father, 2 children safe after their Portage home catches fire

A father and his two young children are safe after their Portage home caught fire Wednesday morning at 940 W. Wisconsin St.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the home at 8:49 a.m. and as of 10:15 a.m. the fire was still active.

“Everybody is safe,” Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said outside of the two-story structure. “The dad was able to get the children out once he saw the smoke inside the residence.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Klafke said it might have been caused by a space heater. The dad and children were upstairs when he saw the smoke coming up the stairwell.

The father is being treated at Divine Savior hospital for potential smoke inhalation after he went back inside the residence to try to get a family dog out of the house, Klafke said. The two children were evaluated and had already been cleared for potential smoke inhalation before 10 a.m.

The father could not get the dog out of house, but the dog later exited the home on its own, Klafke said. Emergency workers were still trying to get the dog from the streets in the area as of 10:15 a.m.