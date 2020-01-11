Father, son run for Columbia County Board of Supervisors seats again

There will be no contested races in the spring election for the Columbia County Board of Supervisors but a father and son will both be on the ballot again.

Matthew L. Rohrbeck, who is currently serving on the board in District 8, which represents wards 1 and 3 in the city of Portage, has filed nomination paperwork in District 22, which serves the city of Columbus wards 4-6. The reason: he purchased a home in Columbus and will be moving there, said Rohrbeck.

Running in his former district is his father, Steven Rohrbeck. This will be his second time running for the District 8 seat. The last time was in 2014 when both he and his son ran for the seat.

They younger Rohrbeck was appointed to fill the seat in 2014 after the incumbent, Richard Boockmeier, died.

“My plan was, since I was getting ready to go to grad school, and was working full time, for my dad to get into it,” said Matt Rohrbeck. “My perspective was ‘hey we’ll both put in’, I thought they would take my dad over me because he’s retired and has more free time than I did. Long story short, that didn’t happen.”

He said he is excited at the possibility of serving on the same board as his father, as well as having new and additional opinions brought to the board.

