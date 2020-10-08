FBI: Cambria was training ground for plot to kidnap Michigan governor

DETROIT — Six men plotted to try to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court.

Four of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing.

The filing also detailed ties to Cambria, Wisconsin, where according to the FBI the six men and others attended a field training exercise July 10 to 12.

According to the FBI Affidavit: "Attendees participated in firearms training and other combat drills." It said they also attempted to construct two improvised explosive devices, but they both failed to detonate.

Attendees shared photos and video recordings of the Cambria area exercise in Facebook discussions.

The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case. The government used informants and undercover agents to thwart the alleged plot.