Felony charge dismissed after man accused of spitting on officer
Felony charge dismissed after man accused of spitting on officer

Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock (copy)

The Columbia County Circuit Court has adopted a plan that includes social distancing, face masks and additional sanitization to reopen the courthouse for limited in-person proceedings. 

A felony charge has been dismissed against an Iowa man accused of spitting on a police officer.

Cole Schmidtknecht was charged in March in Columbia County Circuit Court with discharging a bodily fluid on an officer, a felony. He was accused of spitting on a police officer's boot during an incident at the police department in Poynette.

On Monday, Schmidtknecht pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Judge Todd Hepler deferred sentencing. The felony charge was dismissed. 

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

