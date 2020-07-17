Felony charge dismissed after man accused of spitting on officer

A felony charge has been dismissed against an Iowa man accused of spitting on a police officer.
Cole Schmidtknecht was charged in March in Columbia County Circuit Court with discharging a bodily fluid on an officer, a felony. He was accused of spitting on a police officer's boot during an incident at the police department in Poynette.
On Monday, Schmidtknecht pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Judge Todd Hepler deferred sentencing. The felony charge was dismissed.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.