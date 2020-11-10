Felony charge dropped against Columbus man accused of stalking

A felony charge was dropped against a man originally accused of stalking.

Andrew Langsdorf of Columbus, 30, was charged in February with felony stalking. The Columbia County District Attorney's Office dropped the charge, which was made final at a plea hearing Nov. 3, and added the resistance charge. Under a deferred prosecution agreement, Langsdorf pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. A misdemeanor charge of battery was also dropped.

Judge Troy Cross withheld adjudication due to the 18-month deferred prosecution agreement.

Langsdorf was originally accused of stalking and harassing a woman before the felony charge was dropped. He faces more than four years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted of the original charges.

The agreement puts in place standard misdemeanor bond conditions and $1,000 signature bond. Restrictions on out-of-state travel and alcohol use were lifted. The conditions also allow no contact with the woman in the original complaint, her residence, her workplace or her vehicle.

