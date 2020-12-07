FEMA staff working at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam is currently at 160 percent of its average daily census patient numbers and 10% of staff is currently out due to illness or possible exposure. The number of staff out has been as high as 25% in recent weeks. Foster said the hospital is expecting December to be a difficult month, in large part due to traveling and gathering for Thanksgiving and hunting season.

"I wish I could tell us all it's going to get better," Foster said. "I think we're in for a very long, dark winter in Wisconsin."

She continues to urge people to take steps like wearing masks in public, washing their hands frequently, staying home if ill and practicing social distancing to "bend the curve" and help the hospital not get overwhelmed.

"None of us like this," Foster said. "We can’t give up now."

For weeks, the Beaver Dam micropolitan area, which includes all of Dodge County, has been in the top 20 in the nation for average daily cases per 100,000 people over two weeks, according to the New York Times. The area had 115.2 daily cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of Monday, or the 16th most in the nation.

