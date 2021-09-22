Fermentation Fest this weekend brings new 'Grassical Jamboree,' ag demos to Sauk area

He’s expecting at least 1,000 people to filter in over the course of the weekend. On even years, when Fermentation Fest coincides with the biennial Farm/Art DTour, it draws tens of thousands, he said.

“I’m really excited that even though it’s an off-year from the DTour that we still have a lot of great artists who are coming in and installing artwork on site,” he said, noting one who’s creating a large cow out of locally harvested Kernza, a perennial grain.

Organizers have adapted the festival to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for the second year and are requiring mask-wearing indoors. It won’t have the dozens of hands-on classes it had in previous iterations, Matthews said, but it will be “jam-packed with events,” including two tastings and fermentation demonstrations on kombucha, kefir and two traditional pre-Hispanic Mexican beverages.

Grassland 2.0 is also adding new demonstrations and discussions on grassland-based agriculture and regenerative agriculture. Matthews said he’s looking forward to a cow-calling workshop by UW-Madison graduate student Caitlin Vitale-Sullivan. She will perform and teach attendees about the musical style, which he described as “something between yodeling and opera.”