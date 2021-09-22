Fermentation Fest this weekend brings new 'Grassical Jamboree,' ag demos to Sauk area

With a new collaborator, Fermentation Fest will include new musical concerts and agriculture demonstrations over two days this weekend in addition to its usual food, art and workshops.
Typically spanning two weekends, the festival celebrating culture, agriculture and fermented foods will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Witwen Park & Campground, about 12 miles west of Sauk City.
Wormfarm Institute, a Reedsburg nonprofit that integrates agriculture and the arts, is planning the event for the first time with Grassland 2.0, a group based at the University of Wisconsin-Madison dedicated to increasing grasslands and grazing lands. Philip Matthews, Wormfarm’s program director, said the partnership includes producers from Sauk and Dane counties.
Matthews said the festival offers both “cultural, fun things” and panel discussions “that really dig down into why regenerative agriculture and grassland-based agriculture is important.”
He’s expecting at least 1,000 people to filter in over the course of the weekend. On even years, when Fermentation Fest coincides with the biennial Farm/Art DTour, it draws tens of thousands, he said.
“I’m really excited that even though it’s an off-year from the DTour that we still have a lot of great artists who are coming in and installing artwork on site,” he said, noting one who’s creating a large cow out of locally harvested Kernza, a perennial grain.
Organizers have adapted the festival to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for the second year and are requiring mask-wearing indoors. It won’t have the dozens of hands-on classes it had in previous iterations, Matthews said, but it will be “jam-packed with events,” including two tastings and fermentation demonstrations on kombucha, kefir and two traditional pre-Hispanic Mexican beverages.
Grassland 2.0 is also adding new demonstrations and discussions on grassland-based agriculture and regenerative agriculture. Matthews said he’s looking forward to a cow-calling workshop by UW-Madison graduate student Caitlin Vitale-Sullivan. She will perform and teach attendees about the musical style, which he described as “something between yodeling and opera.”
A “Grassical Jamboree” will showcase music that bridges grassroots, folk and classical traditions in both ticketed concerts at Witwen’s tabernacle and free concerts in the gazebo, according to the program guide. Artists include locals and nationally known performers, Matthews said. Tabernacle concerts cost $5 each or $12 for a day pass, which is three concerts.
“The fermentation and tastings are ticketed and music in the tabernacle is ticketed, but even if you wanted to come and not spend any money, there will be plenty to do,” Matthews said.
Local food, including tacos and tamales by the Hispanic Knights of Columbus, fermented veggies and hot sauce will be available along with a beer and cider tent, he said.
Fermentation Fest: Grassland Edition was funded in part by anonymous donations and grants from the Educational Foundation of America, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Sauk County Arts and Culture Committee and the Wisconsin Arts Board, according to a news release.
For a full schedule of events, visit fermentationfest.com.
